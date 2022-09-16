I don't like headlines: Mitchell Marsh when asked about Australian captaincy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mitchell Marsh | File Photo

The race for the top spot in Australian cricket is heating up, but there's one player who doesn't want to get involved in all these headline-grabbing discussions.

Mitchell Marsh, during the Western Australia season launch, said that right now the focus of the whole team is on the World Cup and he doesn't want to say anything regarding the topic of captaincy.

"I have to talk carefully because I don't like headlines. I think there can be future discussions on this, but at the moment, the World Cup is everything that the team is focusing on. I have had a lot of attention for the last two years. The hard work will be rewarded. Cricket Australia has a few months to decide on the captaincy and we will see where it goes."

Earlier, Finch played his 146th and final One Day International vs New Zealand and ended his career with 5406 runs at an average of 38.89. Marsh said that the team will miss Finch in the dressing room and will be considered one of the greatest limited-overs cricketers of all time.

"We will miss him in the change room for the next few years. He scored 17 ODI hundreds and I hope he will be counted among Australia's greatest limited-overs cricketers of all time. He is a good man, and he was a great captain," said Marsh

The Australian team, which was on an ODI playing spree up until now will now play 8 T20Is in the lead-up to their World Cup campaign. Australia will clash horns against India in a three-match T20I series and will later play West Indies in a two-match T20I series. Aaron Finch-led Aussies will later take on England in a three-match T20I series. As per precautionary measures, the Aussies have rested the likes of Mitch Starc, Mitch Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis for the India series.

