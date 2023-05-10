MI vs RCB: Suryakumar Yadav broke these 3 records with his 35-ball 83 against RCB

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning knock against RCB

Suryakumar Yadav was the star for Mumbai Indians in the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Chasing 200, he smashed 83 runs off just 35 balls with 7 fours and 6 sixes to his name at a humongous strike rate of 237.14. Thanks to his knock, MI gunned down their third successful chase of 200 runs or more this season. With this win, MI also reached the third place in the points table raising their playoff qualification hopes massively.

With his knock, Surya also achieved a few personal milestones. He completed 3000 runs in IPL cricket in his 119th innings in the cash-rich league. He reached the milestone when he was on 63 during his crazy knock. Surya now has scored 3020 runs in IPL in 134 matches at an average of 30.51 with 20 half-centuries to his name at a strike rate of 141.45.

Suryakumar Yadav hit six sixes during his innings at the Wankhede Stadium and went past the 100 sixes mark in the IPL as well. He now has smacked the ball out of the ground on 102 occasions. Suryakumar Yadav also registered his best IPL score of 83 runs in the game against RCB. His previous best was 82 that came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021.

Surya was happy to win the crucial match for his team and while speaking after the game, he said, "Much needed from team's point of view. I am very happy to win a home game like this. I mean they come up with a plan. They tried to make me hit to the bigger part. Take the pace off and bowl slow. I said Nehal let's hit it hard and hit it into the gaps and run hard. Your practice has to be the same what you intend to do in matches. I know where my runs are. We have open net sessions. I know my game. I don't do anything different," he said.

