MI vs RCB: Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera power Mumbai to record win over Bangalore

Follow us on Image Source : AP Suryakumar Yadav

MI vs RCB: Suryakumar Yadav's masterclass and Nehal Wadhera's fabulous fifty powered Mumbai Indians to a record win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 54th match of IPL 2023. Chasing a target of 200, Mumbai Indians cinched the game with ease as they won by 6 wickets and 21 balls to spare. Rohit Sharma's team also made a big jump in the IPL 2023 Points table.

RCB scored a decent total of 199. But a batting paradise of Wankhede always makes life difficult for the bowlers. Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera displayed exact the same when they punished the RCB bowlers in Mumbai. Yadav's fabulous 83-run knock came off just 35 balls as he displayed his best and sparkled shots all around the ground. The youngster Wadhera did not hold himself back as he made 52 off 34 balls and finished things with a six in the 16th over.

MI's 200 chase for a record time

Notably, MI have shattered two records in their chase against RCB. They became the team with most successful 200+ chases in any IPL season in history of the tournament. They had earlier hunted down 200+ targets twice this season and this was their third 200 score chased in IPL 2023. They have surpassed Punjab Kings, who earlier chased 200+ socred twice in IPL 2014 and Chennai Super Kings, who scaled 2 in 2018.

MI's record win over RCB

Notably, this is Mumbai Indians highest successful chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL ever. MI's previous highest chase against RCB was of 172. They chased 172 twice against RCB, once in 2012 and the other time in 2019.

MI's highest chase vs RCB:

200/4 in May 2023 (today)

173/5 in May 2012

172/5 in April 2019

171/4 in April 2016

166/5 in October 2020

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News