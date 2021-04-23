Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola thanks 'friend' Virat Kohli as he receives RCB jersey

Image Source : IPLT20.COM | TWITTER/PEPTEAM Virat Kohli and Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Thursday thanked his 'friend' Virat Kohli as he received a Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey. Regarded among the most successful managers in football history, Guardiola shared a video on social media where he said that 'it's time to learn cricket rules'.

Guardiola's Manchester City currently are in the pole position to clinch the EPL trophy this year. 'It’s time to finally learn cricket’s rules. Thanks to my friend @virat.kohli for the shirt. Now is your turn to use your Man City shirt,' Guardiola said in a social media post.

Kohli also responded by tweeting, "Si Senor! And top signing for @pumacricket & @RCBTweets"

Last year, Kohli and Guardiola had interacted in an Instagram Live session organized by Puma India. The RCB skipper had promised Guardiola that he will help him in understanding the game when they next get to meet after the end of the pandemic.

“Yeah, that’s true. The rules in football are a lot easier to understand and that’s why the game is so popular. People who don’t know cricket ask, ‘Why would you play for five days in a row and not win? That’s bizarre’. But don’t worry, when we meet I will surely explain some rules to you,” Kohli had said.

Kohli, a rock-solid pillar of the Bangalore-based outfit, starred in his RCB's comprehensive 10-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. Kohli put on an unbeaten 181-run opening stand with Devdutt Padikkal as the duo thrashed Royals at the Wankhede.

Padikkal, 20, notched up his maiden IPL ton and scored 101 off 52 deliveries. Kohli, on the other hand, played second fiddle until the 10th over, looking to rotate the strike more than hitting boundaries.

With four wins in four games, RCB currently are at the top of the points table with eight points. Looking to continue the momentum, Kohli's men will next take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.