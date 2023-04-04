Major blow for KKR and India, star player ruled out of IPL 2023 and WTC final

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Major player ruled out

In a major blow for Kolkata Knight Riders and the Indian Cricket Team, star batter Shreyas Iyer has reportedly been ruled out of IPL 2023 and World Test Championship final 2023. The KKR captain is set to undergo surgery to his back injury and will be out of action for a few months.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, Iyer will travel abroad for the surgery and will remain out of action for atleast three months. Iyer faced back issues in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and was later ruled out of the ODI series after not batting in the 4th Test.

Earlier there were reports that Iyer has headed to the National Cricket Academy further treatment and recovery of his back injury and wants to stay available for the WTC 2023 final.

More to follow...

