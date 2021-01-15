Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1: Watch Gabba Test Online on SonyLIV

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ind vs Aus LIVE, India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 1 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Test in India?

After rattling the ego mighty Australians with their bruised and battered bodies at the SCG, Ajinkya Rahane's wounded India will fight for the series victory in the fourth Test at The Gabba. Hosts Australia need a win to regain Border-Gavaskar Trophy but a draw will be enough for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side to retain it for another couple of years. An injury-plagued Indian unit will be at their wits' end while putting out playing XI for the fourth and final Test.

With injuries to several key players, Rahane and Co could be having fresh faces in the Gabba Test. While their batting unit looks decent, it's the bowling attack that India will be worried about. If Jasprit Bumrah fails to make the cut, Shardul Thakur could emerge as India's third pacer to accompany Mohammad Siraj and Navdeep Saini. A naive bowling force, with experienced Ravi Ashwin at the helm, will take on the likes of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. To rub salt into the wound, Australia haven't lost a single Test at the stadium since November 1988.