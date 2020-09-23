Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020: Batting heavyweights clash in quest of first win

Live Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians live IPL match from Abu Dhabi. On Wednesday, Kolkata Knight Riders will kick start their 2020 IPL journey against defending champions Mumbai Indians, who lost their opening match against Chennai Super Kings. The two heavyweight sides have T20 specialists who can turn the game on their own, KKR have Andre Russel, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan and skipper Dinesh Karthik, on the side Mumbai have Hardik Pandya, Jaspirt Bumrah, Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard in their arsenal. It will be interesting to see the team combination of KKR with four overseas players as they have plenty of talents in that department. Eoin Morgan is likely to play over young dynamic Tom Banton. While Mumbai are expected to playing with the same XI from the last game. Here you can follow all the live score and updates of KKR vs MI live IPL match from Abu Dhabi. (LIVE SCORECARD) (Stream KKR vs MI)

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Live score and updates IPL 2020: The toss will take place at 19.00 IST

18.02 IST: Two friends will collide against each other in the mega clash at Abu Dhabi.

17.55 IST: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians live IPL 2020 MATCH 5.

