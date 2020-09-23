Image Source : INDIA TV Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Live Streaming Cricket: Watch KKR vs MI Live Online Match

Kolkata Knight Riders end their wait to play the opener of the Indian Premier League 2020 when they take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. The two are the only sides of all the eight franchises who had been training at Abu Dhabi since arriving at the United Arab Emirates ahead of the tournament. KKR, led by Dinesh Karthik , will be aiming for a fruitful season this time with the arrivals of players like Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan to the side. Shubman Gill at the opening order will also be an exciting prospect for the side. The MI, meanwhile, had a poor start to their campaign as they conceded a five-wicket loss in the opening game. Mumbai Indians are yet to win a match in the UAE in six attempts and will aim to break the unwanted streak. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, LIve Streaming Cricket. You can watch KKR vs MI Live Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar and TV Telecast on the Star Sports Network.

When is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020?

When will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match start?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

Where is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match being played?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match Today?

You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Sandeep Warrier, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy, Manimaran Siddharth

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

