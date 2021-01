Image Source : TWITTER/DINESH KARTHIK TN vs HIM Dream11 Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Live Streaming Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Tamil Nadu Vs Himachal Pradesh: Watch TN vs HP quarterfinal live

Missing live cricket action? Find full details on when and where to watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Streaming Cricket Tamil Nadu Vs Himachal Pradesh 2nd Quarterfinal live on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports. Get all the details like Tamil Nadu Vs Himachal Pradesh live, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live, live streaming cricket, TN vs HP live streaming, live streaming SMAT, SMAT Live streaming, hotstar live streaming, star sports live streaming, Tamil Nadu Vs Himachal Pradesh live online, Tamil Nadu Vs Himachal Pradesh live streaming online, live streaming cricket, 1st quarterfinal live, syed mushtaq ali trophy live cricket streaming on indiatvsports.

The action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy returns in the second quarterfinal of the tournament, which will also be the second cricket match to take place in the revamped Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. Tamil Nadu, led by Dinesh Karthik, will take on Rishi Dhawan's Himachal Pradesh for a berth in the semifinal of the tournament.

Live Streaming Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Tamil Nadu Vs Himachal Pradesh: Watch TN vs HP quarterfinal live

When will Live Streaming Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Tamil Nadu Vs Himachal Pradesh begin?

Live Streaming Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Tamil Nadu Vs Himachal Pradesh will start at 07:00 PM.

When is the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Tamil Nadu Vs Himachal Pradesh?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Tamil Nadu Vs Himachal Pradesh will take place on January 26. (Tuesday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Tamil Nadu Vs Himachal Pradesh?

You can watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Tamil Nadu Vs Himachal Pradesh live cricket streaming match on Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Tamil Nadu Vs Himachal Pradesh?

You can watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Tamil Nadu Vs Himachal Pradesh will be aired on Star Sports 1 HD.

What are the squads for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Tamil Nadu Vs Himachal Pradesh?

Tamil Nadu Squad: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Baba Aparajith, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, G Periyaswamy, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Aswin Crist, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Sonu Yadav, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth

Himachal Pradesh Squad: Mani Sharma(w), Abhimanyu Rana, RI Thakur, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan(c), Digvijay Rangi, Nitin Sharma, Ayush Jamwal, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jaiswal, Prashant Chopra, Amit Kumar, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Ankush Bedi, Arpit Guleria, Akash Vashist