Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021, Match 6, SRH vs RCB: Follow Live score and updates from Chennai

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the sixth match of the 14th season, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on indiatvnews.com. Royal Challengers Bangalore made a strong start to their campaign, defeating defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener. Sunrisers Hyderabad, however, had their problems as usual, as the 2016 champions were undone by Kolkata Knight Riders in their first game in Chennai. Can SRH bounce back to defeat Virat Kohli 's men in Chennai and open their account in IPL 2021? Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Online. LIVE STREAMING

SRH vs RCB, Match 6: Seeking to consolidate their position after a winning start, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will have their task cut out as they take on a determined Surnrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. While RCB began their campaign with a morale-boosting win over five-time defending champions Mumbai Indians at the same venue, the David Warner-led SRH lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in their tournament opener. [FULL PREVIEW]