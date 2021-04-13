KKR vs MI Live IPL 2021 Match: Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live Online on Hotstar

Image Source : INDIA TV Live Streaming KKR vs MI Live IPL 2021 Match: How to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians on Hotstar Live Cricket TV

The 5th match of the 14th edition of the Vivo IPL 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians from Chennai. The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (KKR vs MI) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 5th match begin?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 5th match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 5th match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 5th match will take place on April 13. (Tuesday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 5th match?

You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 5th match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 5th match?

You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 5th match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 5th match?

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Shubman Gill, Dinesh Kartik, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Prashidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Ben Cutting, Lockie Ferguson, Sheldon Jackson, Harbhajan Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Karun Nair, Sunil Narine, Pawan Negi, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Shivam Mavi

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Quinton De Kock, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jensen, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Nathan Coulter Nile, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mohsin Khan, Jayant Yadav, Adam Milne, Piyush Chawla

