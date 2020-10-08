IPL 2020: To get a cap from Steve Smith was great, says Kartik Tyagi

Image Source : RAJASTHAN ROYALS File photo of Kartik Tyagi.

This Indian Premier League has largely been dominated by youngsters with likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia among others shining for their respective teams at the bigger stage.

Apart from them, plenty of youth Turks have also stepped on to the scene and Rajasthan Royals’ U-19 pacer Kartik Tyagi would be eager to leave his mark in the competition too after he made his debut against Mumbai Indians with a big wicket of Quinton de Kock.

The game didn’t have a fairytale ending for the speedster as RR were handed a humbling defeat of 57 runs while Tyagi coughed up 36 runs in his quota of overs.

However, Tyagi is not buoyed by the move and wants to soak in as much knowledge he can from his seniors.

“ It was a great experience to play my first game, to get a test cap from one of the best batsmen in the world. To make my debut against players whom I’ve only watched on television was fantastic,” Tyagi said in Rajasthan Royals’ press release.

“All the big senior players that I’ve met so far, I‘ve tried to know how they prepare for games. What are they thinking and what’s going on in their heads. How I can make fewer mistakes and how they manage to reduce their errors in the game.”

Talking about Friday’s game against joint table-toppers Delhi Capitals as RR looks to end their three-match losing streak, Tyagi said RR are eager to play a good game.

“We’re preparing well for our next game. Delhi is in a great rhythm and is doing very well. We’ve lost a bit of the rhythm and would like to regain some, hopefully, give a tough fight and play a good game,” he concluded.

