'IPL will most likely start from...': Arun Dhumal provides update on Indian cash-rich tournament

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League is not much far with several fans waiting in anticipation for the tournament to begin. The IPL 2024 will, however, be held during the general elections in India. Though the dates have not been confirmed yet, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has provided the "most likely" starting time of the tournament.

Dhumal has said that the Indian cash-rich league will most likely begin from the March end and that the BCCI will work with the Indian government over its fixtures. He said that the BCCI will also work with the government and agencies to ensure that the tournament will be held in India itself.

"We will work with the Indian government, agencies to make sure that the league takes place in India. We are waiting for the schedule of the general election to be announced and then we will plan accordingly...like which state will host what game at the time of election will be planned that way," Dhumsal told news agency IANS.

"It (IPL) will most likely start from March end... and general elections are in April, so we will work it out with the help of the government," he added.

Last month Cricbuzz reported that the upcoming IPL is likely to start from March 22 and will be played till May 26. It added that the confirmed schedule will be out once the the general election dates are confirmed. The Men's tournament will be closely sandwiched between the Women's Premier League and the T20 World Cup 2024.

This will be the fourth time when the Indian tournament will be played in a Lok Sabha election year. Three times previously - in 2009, 2014 and 2019 - the tournament coincided with the national polls. Earlier in 2009 and 2014, IPL was shifted outside the country but in 2019, it was held in India itself.