IPL 2023: Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly set to join Delhi Capitals again as..

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sourav Ganguly back at Delhi Capitals

IPL 2023: After Rishabh Pant's tragic accident that happened on December 30, 2022, the Delhi Capitals are in a dire need of making some massive changes. As of now, Pant remains doubtful for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Delhi Capitals franchise is headed by former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting who has been the head coach for sometime now. It is not only Ponting who will have the reigns of Delhi Capitals this time around. Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly too will join Ponting.

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be returning to the IPL fold as Director of Cricket with the Delhi Capitals during the upcoming edition starting in April, sources close to the development confirmed. The former India captain, who stepped down from the BCCI president's post in October, will also oversee all the cricket verticals of the franchise along with the ILT20 team Dubai Capitals and the SA T230 league side Pretoria Capitals.

Sources close to the Delhi Capitals franchise said:

Yes, Sourav will be back with Delhi Capitals from this year. The discussions and modalities are over. He has worked with the franchise, shares a good comfort level with owners and if he would have worked in IPL, it would have always been with DC.

Sourav Ganguly was the mentor of the Delhi Capitals during his stint with the franchise in 2019. It is understood that Delhi Capitals' recent auction picks had both head coach Ricky Ponting and Ganguly's inputs. Delhi Capitals did exceedingly well under Ganguly in 2019 with Shreyas Iyer as the skipper. Last year Sourav Ganguly was replaced as the BCCI president by former World Cup-winning player Roger Binny.

Delhi Capitals' full squad:

Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw.

Latest Cricket News