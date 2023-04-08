IPL 2023: RR vs DC, Match Prediction - Who will win IPL Match 11, Top Performers, pitch and weather report

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. It is a double-header day at the IPL today and the first match between RR and DC will certainly leave the fans excited. This is also second and last game of the season in Guwahati and the Royals would like to bid adieu to their second home venue with a win. They lost to Punjab Kings in the previous encounter by five runs. Moreover, Buttler getting injured in the previous game must have left them worried. He is doubtful for the clash after getting stitches on his little finger.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have found themselves in a spot this season in the absence of their regular skipper Rishabh Pant. David Warner has scored runs but they haven't come at a fair clip while the rest of the batters have struggled. Add to it, Mitchell Marsh's unavailability for one week and the issues grow manifold for the Capitals. Nevertheless, they will be motivated to perform well and add their first points to their tally this season.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2023, Match 11

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal/Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Sarfaraz Khan/Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel (wk), Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar.

Pitch and Weather Report

The pitch in Guwahati witnessed 198 runs almost being chased down in the previous game played between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

As for the weather, it is expected to be clear with sun shining bright during the match. There is no chance of rain whatsoever.

Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Sanju Samson

RR skipper Sanju Samson has impressed with his batting so far in the tournament. He has made sure that the momentum of the team is not stalled and looks set for a big score sooner rather than later. In case, Buttler misses out, a lot will hinge on how Samson bats in this game.

Best Bowler of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has been bowling at his best for quite some time now. He can make things happen with the ball when there is no help from the pitch. The wrist spinner is a wicket-taker and can make things happen.

Who will win the Match: Rajasthan Royals (RR)

