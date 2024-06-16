WATCH: CM Yogi Adityanath becomes emotional after visiting his mother at AIIMS Rishikesh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets his mother Savitri Devi at AIIMS Rishikesh.

Rishikesh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday had an emotional reunion with his mother after he visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh to enquire about her treatment. Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, is admitted to the hospital for an eye treatment, according to sources.

The UP CM was accompanied by doctors and other staff members, all wearing protective masks, as he visited his mother at the hospital, both becoming emotional upon seeing each other. He stayed by Savitri Devi's side for at least 20 minutes and inquired about her health with the Director of AIIMS Rishikesh.

Savitri Devi has been admitted to AIIMS since June 7 for an eye treatment and is currently admitted to the geriatric ward. She was also visited by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who also inquired about her health and well-being.

Meanwhile, during his stay at the hospital for nearly three hours, CM Yogi Adityanath also met those who were injured in the Rudraprayag road accident that killed 15 tourists on Saturday. He also assured the injured persons of all possible help from the UP government. Many of the victims of the Rudraprayag accident are residents of UP's Noida, Mathura and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

This came after a tempo traveller fell into a deep gorge near the Badrinath-Rishikesh national highway on Saturday which led to 15 casualties. A total of 17 people were travelling in the tempo, which was coming from Noida when the tragic accident happened in the Rudraprayag district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has consoled the deaths and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Taking to X, Dhammi said, "Very sad news was received about a tempo traveler accident in Rudraprayag district. The local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The injured have been sent to the nearest medical center for treatment," he said.

Dhami gave instructions to provide financial assistance of two lakhs each to the dependents of the deceased in the vehicle accident in Rudraprayag. The Chief Minister has also given instructions to provide financial assistance of Rs 40,000 each to the seriously injured and Rs 10,000 each to the less seriously injured.

(with inputs from agencies)

