President Droupadi Murmu greets people on eve of Eid-al-Adha

Eid-al-Adha 2024: President Droupadi Murmu greeted people today (June 16) on the eve of Eid-al-Adha and asked all to work together for the nation's development and welfare. The festival is a symbol of renunciation and sacrifice and gives the message of love, brotherhood and social harmony, she said.

"This festival inspires us for selfless service to humanity," the president said. "On this occasion, let us take a pledge to work together for the development and welfare of our nation," Murmu said.

The president has extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha "to all fellow citizens and Indians abroad, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters", a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique read.

Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid is a holy occasion also called the 'festival of sacrifice' and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The festival is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Meanwhile, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greeted the people of Kerala on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. In a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan on Sunday, he said, "My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the blissful occasion of Eid-ul-Ad'ha.

"May the celebration which glorifies the spirit of sacrifice and everlasting faith in the Almighty, inspire us to remain united through love, compassion and kind deeds that strengthen our fraternity and social harmony," he said in a statement.

