PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for Pakistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 Match 36

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan during the T20 World Cup game against Canada in New York on June 11, 2024

PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: The Pakistan cricket team will target a consolation win when they take on Ireland in their last match of the ICC T20 World Cup in Lauderhill on Sunday, June 16. Both teams suffered an early elimination after the latter's last fixture against the United States was washed out due to rain at the same venue.

With just one win in three games, Babar Azam-led Pakistan failed to make an impact in the 9th edition of the tournament. Pakistan defeated Canada by seven wickets in the last match but needed Ireland to beat the USA in the last match to remain alive in the race for the Super 8 qualification.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Group A, Match 36

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Date & Time: Sunday, June 16 at 08:00 PM IST (10:30 PM Local Time)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

PAK vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan (VC)

Batters: Paul Stirling, Babar Azam (C), Harry Tector, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Mark Adair, Shadab Khan, Gareth Delany

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

PAK vs IRE Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Babar Azam: The top-ranked Pakistan batter has been criticised for his traditional approach in this tournament but has been scoring runs consistently. Babar has scored 90 runs in three innings in this World Cup and was the leading run-scorer in the bilateral series against Ireland last month.

Shaheen Afridi: The star Pakistani pacer has managed to take just two wickets in three innings in this World Cup but was excellent against Ireland in the bilateral series last month. He claimed seven wickets in three T20Is against Ireland to win the Player of the Match award.

PAK vs IRE predicted playing XIs:

Pakistan playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.

Ireland playing XI: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young.