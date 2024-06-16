'It was planned': Vikram Rathour opens up on Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan's return to India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shubman Gill.

Team India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has quashed all the rumours circulating across social media platforms about the return of Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan to India.

Rathour has clarified that the team management had already planned to release two players from India's travelling reserve before the Super Eight stage and the release is not a disciplinary action being taken against the players.

"This was a plan from the beginning," said Rathour during a press conference following the washout between India and Canada.

"When we come to the US, four players will come together. After that two will be released and two will travel with us to West Indies. So, this plan was made from the beginning since the team was selected. This was planned so we are just following that."

Rathour also expressed disappointment on the washout as it would have served as an ideal preparation for Team India ahead of their Super Eight campaign that gets underway on June 20 against Afghanistan in Barbados.

"Some reserve players are being released of course, that concern is always there when you play on the conditions which are not ideal. So, decision to play or not to play over with the match officials. So as a team we didn't have any say in that. But if the game had happened that would have really helped us. We were really looking forward to play a game, to play a good game of cricket," Rathour said.

Rathour felt that it was in the best interest of the team to not feature in the game against Canada in soggy conditions as it could have led to injuries.

"There's always a concern when you play a game in conditions like this that some injury can happen. You're already in Super 8 and you don't want that to happen. That's the last thing you want to happen before you enter the serious part of the tournament," he added.