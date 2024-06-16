T20 World Cup 2024: What is Super 8 Format? How are teams seeded in it? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Marsh and Adam Zampa.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is set to enter into the Super 8 stage. Out of the 20 teams, eight will now battle it out for their dream of lifting a World Cup.

Big wigs India, Australia, England and South Africa have made their way into the last eight, while co-hosts West Indies and USA are also in the next stage of the tournament. They are joined by spin powerhouse Afghanistan.

How does Super 8 work?

The Super Eight format features eight teams split across two groups of four each. India, Australia, and Afghanistan are placed in Group 1 due to their seedings and will be joined by either Bangladesh or the Netherlands, with the former looking favourites. Group 2 has all four teams locked in the USA, England, South Africa and West Indies.

In this stage, all teams will play three games, one each against the other three teams of the group. India will face Afghanistan in their Super Eight opener on June 20, followed by their second clash against Bangladesh/Netherlands on June 22. They face Australia in the final Super Eight match on June 24.

How the seedings were decided?

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, the International Cricket Council had pre-seeded the top eight teams of T20Is as per the rankings of the format. According to the rankings, India and Pakistan were drawn together in the group stage, which gave the Men in Blue seed 1, while the Green Shirts got seed 2.

England and Australia from Group B were given seeds B1 and B2, respectively, while New Zealand and West Indies were awarded C1 and C2 seeds according to the rankings. In Group D, South Africa were seeded D1, while Sri Lanka were the second seed in the group.

These seedings were set in stone and regardless of where these teams finish in the group stage, they will go to the group of their seeding. The Group 1 will see A1, B2, C1 and D2, while Group 2 will have A2, B1, C2 and D1. Each team will play against each other once. The top two teams from each Group will qualify for the semifinals.