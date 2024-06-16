T20 World Cup 2024 bids adieu to USA after Pakistan earn consolation win in low-score affair against Ireland

Follow us on Image Source : AP Babar Azam during the PAK vs IRE T20 World Cup match in Lauderhill on June 16, 2024

Pakistan pulled off a thrilling comeback win against Ireland in their last match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Lauderhill on Sunday, June 16. Bowlers impressed with brilliant greedy spells to restrict the Irish side to a 106 total. Then skipper Babar Azam Played a valiant knock to drag Pakistan to a successful chase with three wickets and seven balls remaining.

Having already been knocked out from the Super 8 qualification race, both teams tried their best to walk away with a consolation win at rain-hit Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground. Fast bowlers from both teams were impressive in tricky playing conditions in the last match of this World Cup in the USA and once again batters struggled to impress.

Pakistan's campaign ended after the USA's last game against Ireland was washed out due to rain in Lauderhill on Friday. Pakistan were eliminated from the first round of the tournament for the first time and finished their campaign with two wins and two defeats in four matches.

Ireland Playing XI: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.

