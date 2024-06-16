Asha Sobhana shatters multiple records on her ODI debut against South Africa

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Asha Sobhana during the India vs South Africa first ODI match in Bengaluru on June 16, 2024

Smriti Mandhana and Asha Sobhana led India women to a huge 143-run win over South Africa in the first ODI match in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 16. Smriti scored her seventh international century while Sobhana took four wickets to script two major records on her ODI debut.

The 33-year-old leg-spinner emerged as the best bowler at M Chinnaswamy Stadium with four wickets while conceding just 21 runs from her 8.4 overs. She broke men's cricket team player Prasidh Krishna's record for best bowling figures record among active male or female Indian cricketers.

Sobhana's 4/21 trumped Parsidh's famous 4/54 figures against England on his debut in March 2021. Sobhana's figures also emerged as the overall second-best bowling figures on ODI debut for India after the former cricketer Purnima Choudhary's 5/21 against West Indies in December 1997.

Meanwhile, at 33 years and 92 days old, Sobhana also became the oldest ODI debutant in Indian women's cricket history. She famously became the oldest T20I debutant after playing her first international game against Bangladesh last month.

More to follow...