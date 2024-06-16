Sunday, June 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Asha Sobhana shatters multiple records on her ODI debut against South Africa

Asha Sobhana shatters multiple records on her ODI debut against South Africa

The star batter Smriti Mandhana scored her first international century since March 2022 to help India post a challenging total of 265 and then the debutant Asha Sobhana bagged four wickets to bowl out South Africa to 122.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 16, 2024 21:46 IST
Asha Sobhana during the India vs South Africa first ODI match
Image Source : GETTY Asha Sobhana during the India vs South Africa first ODI match in Bengaluru on June 16, 2024

Smriti Mandhana and Asha Sobhana led India women to a huge 143-run win over South Africa in the first ODI match in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 16. Smriti scored her seventh international century while Sobhana took four wickets to script two major records on her ODI debut. 

The 33-year-old leg-spinner emerged as the best bowler at M Chinnaswamy Stadium with four wickets while conceding just 21 runs from her 8.4 overs. She broke men's cricket team player Prasidh Krishna's record for best bowling figures record among active male or female Indian cricketers. 

Sobhana's 4/21 trumped Parsidh's famous 4/54 figures against England on his debut in March 2021. Sobhana's figures also emerged as the overall second-best bowling figures on ODI debut for India after the former cricketer Purnima Choudhary's 5/21 against West Indies in December 1997.

Meanwhile, at 33 years and 92 days old, Sobhana also became the oldest ODI debutant in Indian women's cricket history. She famously became the oldest T20I debutant after playing her first international game against Bangladesh last month.

Related Stories
Smriti Mandhana ends her international century drought after valiant hundred against South Africa

Smriti Mandhana ends her international century drought after valiant hundred against South Africa

Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma power India women to huge win over South Africa in 1st ODI

Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma power India women to huge win over South Africa in 1st ODI

T20 World Cup 2024: What is Super 8 Format? How are teams seeded in it? Explained

T20 World Cup 2024: What is Super 8 Format? How are teams seeded in it? Explained

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement