Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion gets 8.9 IMDb rating, calls it fan's love and appreciation

Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion was released on June 14

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's film 'Chandu Champion' had a slow pace at the box office on the first day. However, the film's earnings have gained momentum on the second day. This film by Kartik and Kabir Khan is getting the benefit of good 'word of mouth'. Moreover, its IMDb rating has also been revealed now.

IMDb rating

Other than box office, Chandu Champion's magic is also being seen on IMDb. Kartik Aaryan starrer has become the film with the highest ratings (8.9) in this quarter. On one hand, with the rating the film is getting and on the other hand, with the benefit of word of mouth, this film will be seen flying the flag of success at the box office in the coming days. The audience likes its story. The film has not only made its mark on IMDb but its magic is also being seen on BookMyShow. This recently released film of Kartik has got a rating of 9.2 on BookMyShow. With time, the film is continuously strengthening its hold and speed at the box office.

Chandu Champion earned so much on the second day

According to official figures, Kartik Aaryan's film stole the show at the box office on the second day. The film earned a total of Rs 7.70 crore at the box office on Saturday (second day). With this, now all eyes are on its Sunday (third day) collection. It has to be seen whether this film passes the Sunday test or not.

Kartik and Kabir's film 'Chandu Champion' was released in theatres on June 14. In this, Kartik is seen in the role of Muralikant Petkar. On the first day, the film earned Rs 5.40 crore at the box office. Now with the earning of 7.70 crore on the second day, the total earning of the film in two days has become Rs 13.10 crore. Let us tell you that this film has been made on a budget of Rs 120 crore. According to media reports, Kartik has charged around Rs 25 crore for this.

