Anushka Sharma shares Vamika's painting for Virat Kohli on Father's Day | See Photo

Team India's star player and former skipper Virat Kohli, who is currently in Florida for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024, celebrated Father's Day 2024 away from home. Meanwhile, he received an interesting surprise on the occasion of Father's Day. Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma has shared a post on social media in which, there are footprints of Kohli and their children, Vamika and Akaay. Moreover, Anushka's caption for the star batter is also garnering attention.

Anushka, who is travelling with Virat Kohli and their kids for the World Cup took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post on Father's Day. "How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling... we LOVE YOU @virat.kohli, read her caption."

On the work front

It is worth noting that Anushka is now far away from Bollywood. She has been giving time to the family since marriage. However, her fan following is still quite high. Her comeback film, Chakda Express was to release last year, but the film seems to have been shelved after its production. Or maybe Netflix is waiting for the perfect opportunity to release the film. For those who don't know, the film is based on former cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life history.

Virat Kohli in T20 WC 2024 so far

Virat Kohli has been unable to do anything special in three matches that Team India has played so far in the T20 World Cup 2024. In the first match against Pakistan Kohli scored 4 runs, later in the second match against Ireland, the 35-year-old got out after scoring single run. And in the last game against USA, Kohli fell for a golden duck. For the unversed, Virat came into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with a truckload of runs under his belt. Kohli enjoyed a stellar run in the 17th season of the IPL (Indian Premier League), scoring 741 runs in 15 games and winning the Orange Cap.