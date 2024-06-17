Babar Azam breaks MS Dhoni's all-time T20 World Cup record during consolation win over Ireland

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Babar Azam.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam shattered legendary former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's all-time record in T20 World Cup history. Babar played a sedate knock for the Green Shirts in what has proven out to be their last game in the ongoing 20-over World Cup against Ireland.

Pakistan have already crashed out of the tournament as the USA have become the second team to reach the Super Eight from Group A alongside India. They needed a win and a loss for the USA to make it through the next round but that did not materialise as USA's contest against Ireland got washed out a few days ago.

But there might be little joy for Pakistan with a win to end their campaign and Babar breaking an all-time record of MS Dhoni in the game against Ireland at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill. Babar has shattered the record of most runs scored by a captain in T20 World Cups as his 32-run knock made him jump past Kane Williamson and MS Dhoni. Babar now has 549 runs in 17 innings across all the editions of the tournament, while Dhoni made 529 runs across 29 innings of the tournament. Williamson, whose New Zealand have also crashed out of the tournament, has 527 runs as skipper in 19 innings.

Most runs as captain in T20 World Cups:

549 - Babar Azam (17 inns)*

529 - MS Dhoni (29 inns)

527 - Kane Williamson (19 inns)

360 - M Jayawardene (11 inns)

352 - Graeme Smith (16 inns)

Pakistan defeated Ireland by seven wickets in a low-scoring contest that went close in the latter part of the run-chase. Chasing a target of 107, they were put in a spot of bother with 12 required off the last two overs and four wickets in hand. But they reached home with Abbas Afridi making 17 and Shaheen Afridi scoring 13.