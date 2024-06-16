Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma power India women to huge win over South Africa in 1st ODI

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Smriti Mandhana during the India vs South Africa first ODI match in Bengaluru on June 16, 2024

Indian women's cricket team registered a huge 143-run win over South Africa in the first ODI match in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 16. The star batter Smirit Mandhana scored a brilliant hundred and ace all-rounder Deepti Sharma shone with both bat and ball to give India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at home.

Mandhana ended her international century drought after two years by smashing 117 runs off 127 balls as India posted a challenging total of 265/8 while batting first. Debutant spinner Asha Sobhana then bagged four wickets and Deepti claimed two for ten to bowl out the Proteas Women to 122 in 37.4 overs.

This victory also emerged as India's second-biggest win by a margin of runs and biggest on home soil. After winning the toss, India handed an ODI debut to leg-spinner Asha Sobhana who claimed four wickets while conceding just 21 runs.

South Africa Women Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

More to follow...