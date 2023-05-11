IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-led CSK create a unique record in a thumping win over DC by 27 runs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dhoni and Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings continued their merry run at home in IPL 2023 with a thumping 27-run win over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (May 10). With this win, they also took one more step towards playoff qualification with 15 points to their name in 12 matches. While the match was not high-scoring with CSK scoring 167 runs after opting to bat first and DC reaching only 140 runs in the chase, MS Dhoni and his men created a unique record.

For the first time in the history of IPL, a team managed to win without a single batter scoring more than 25 runs in their innings. Shivam Dube was the top-scorer for the Men in Yellow with 25 runs while five of their other batters including MS Dhoni scored 20 or more but couldn't cross the 25-run mark. It was perhaps a collective effort from the batting unit as they posted 167 runs in their 20 overs that eventually turned out to be a par score on a slow pitch.

For the first time since the Rajasthan Royals game, MS Dhoni came out to bat in the 17th over of the innings and had the best strike rate to show in the innings. He smashed 20 runs off 9 balls before getting out to Mitchell Marsh in the final over. Among other batters, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 24 runs while Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja mustered 21 runs each. Ambati Rayudu also smashed 25 runs and played a crucial role in taking CSK to 167 runs.

While CSK created a unique record with the bat, MS Dhoni didn't seem to be happy with his players for getting out by playing false strokes. "We can still do better as a batting unit. There were a few shots you are better off avoiding on this pitch. There were a couple where the execution was not right; we can live with that," Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.

