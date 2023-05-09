IPL 2023: Jofra Archer ruled out of tournament with injury, Chris Jordan named replacement

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jofra Archer at Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' star pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2023 with an injury. The star English speedster was struggling throughout the tournament with fitness issues and missed five of Mumbai's ten matches as well. Another English veteran Chris Jordan is named as Archer's replacement, with the former joining Mumbai's camp last week.

Mumbai Indians have confirmed Archer's departure and said that the pacer's recovery will be monitored by English Cricket Board (ECB). Archer missed considerable matches for England in the last two years due to injury and last played Test cricket in February 2021. Archer is expected to make England's squad for the Ashes 2023 which kick off from June 16 in Birmingham. England are also playing a one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's starting on June 1.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff, Chris Jordan

