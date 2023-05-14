IPL 2023: CSK vs KKR, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 61, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CSK face KKR

IPL 2023: CSK vs KKR, Today Match Prediction - MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings face Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders in the 61st match of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With the league stage coming to its end, Chennai would like to book their ticket for the top four. Meanwhile, Kolkata are in dangerous territory and need every win and also remain dependent on others. Let's see how these two can fare against each other.

Will CSK confirm their ticket for playoffs?

No team is officially confirmed for a playoff spot but Chennai will become the first to get their ticket booked for the knockouts if they win against Kolkata. They have 15 points in 12 games and will go past Gujarat Titans and take the first spot in the standings.

CSK might be mulling over how they can fit Ben Stokes into their side. Moeen Ali has not fired much with the bat but he has done pretty well with the ball. In the previous game, Moeen was the most economical bowler among both CSK and DC at Chepauk. So, he is likely to continue and Stokes might remain on the bench again.

Kolkata in dangerous territory

KKR are in dangerous territory and need wins in their remaining two games and also hope for other results to go their way. KKR can reach maximum a of 14 points and need favour from other teams then. KKR have found a fix for their opening with Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz going well for them.

Pitch and weather

The surface at Chepauk generally helps spinners. In the earlier part of the season, we witnessed high scoring at the venue. But since the last couple of days, the scores have dipped a bit. Expect spinners to dominate.

The weather in Chennai is expected to be cloudy during the afternoon and evening. There is no rain predicted and we shall get a full game.

Best batter Prediction: Devon Conway can be a batter to watch out for. He is CSK's leading run-scorer this season and also the highest run-scorer at Chepauk. KKR have leg spinners in their ranks and a left-hander can counter them well.

Best bowler Prediction: Sunil Narine can be a bowler to watch out for. He has troubled the likes of Ajinkya Rahane (73 runs off 58 balls and four dismissals), Ambati Rayudu (51 runs off 59 balls and three dismissals), and Dhoni (39 runs off 74 balls and 1 dismissal)

Match winner Prediction: Chennai Super Kings

