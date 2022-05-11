IPL 2022: MI vs CSK - Clash between bottom two; Mumbai to play for pride, Chennai for survival

Follow us on Image Source : IPL CSK to take on MI in their do-or-die match

In a do-or-die game for Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, the team is set to face their fiercest rivals Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Mumbai and CSK have claimed the IPL winners title five and four times respectively. However, this edition of the tournament has not been on their side.

Mumbai will be playing for pride after already being eliminated from this season. If CSK loses the match it will directly join MI to be out of the tournament.

The MS Dhoni-led side would take confidence from their 91-run win over Delhi Capitals in their last outing and hope the batters build on their brilliant showing.

The season got worse for Ravindra Jadeja who has been ruled out of the remaining season due to an injury.

CSK batsmen are in need to play with consistency and hitting big shots. While the bowlers are seen to be on right track after their performance in the last match when they bundled DC for 117.

For Mumbai, all the remaining games are 'dead rubbers' and they would need to give a 'complete performance' with an improved batting show.

Skipper Rohit Sharma will need to take the onus of responsibility and Ishan Kishan can hold the momentum after his fifty in the last match. MI's middle-order batters will also need to get the act right.

With Suryakumar Yadav ruled out, the likes of Tilak Varma, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, and Kieron Pollard, who has been a failure, will need to take greater responsibility.

In bowling, Bumrah who is in good form needs support from other bowlers.

While Mumbai would eye revenge, for Chennai the game is about "survival".

Full squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

The match starts at 7.30 PM.

(Inputs from PTI)