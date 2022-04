IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans beat KKR by 8 runs in a thriller

Follow us on Image Source : IPL GT beat KKR by 8 runs to move up to the first place on the points table.

Gujarat Titans made up for a poor batting show with a brilliant bowling effort to eke out an eight-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match on Saturday, April 23.

Batting first, Gujarat Titans scored 156 for 9, riding on skipper Hardik Pandya's 67 off 49 balls, while Andre Russell took 4 for 5 in one over.

In reply, KKR kept losing wickets at regular intervals. None of the KKR batters looked like taking the game away from the Titans. In the end, Andre Russell showed some resistance but couldn't take his team over the line. Eventually, KKR finished with 148 for 8 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 156 for 9 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 67, Andre Russell 4/5).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 148 for 8 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 48, Mohammed Shami 2/20, Rashid Khan 2/22).

(Inputs from PTI)