IPL 2022. GT vs MI: Player battles to watch out for

IPL 2022, MI vs GT: Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans stand at the opposite ends of the points table. Tournament wise, there is not much at stake when these teams lock horns on Friday.

But there is one battle that every fan has waited up until this match. Hardik Pandya vs Mumabi Indians. The association between these two needs no introduction.

Pandya was backed by Mumbai when no one outside Baroda really knew him. For Mumbai, Pandya was one of the most sought after players before they let him go ahead of the 2022 mega auctions. There will be mutual respect when Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya take the field, but both will be keen to prove a point.

These are the player battles to watch out for when MI take on GT.

Hardik Pandya vs Jasprit Bumrah

Two superstars of their respective teams going on against each other, nothing gets better than that. Hardik Pandya has shown this season that he has the ability to bat for long, anchor the innings, and attack when necessary.

He comes in at number four and tries to take the game deep before going all out with the attack. Jasprit Bumrah is often recalled by Sharma during the 13-15th over.

That is also a time when a set Pandya tries to take the game away from the opposition. Hardik would have faced Bumrah so many times in the nets, but when these take on each other in an actual match, it will be worth watching.

Rohit Sharma vs Shami

Rohit Sharma has had a poor season thus far. In 9 matches this season, he has just scored 155 runs at a strike rate of 123. The world knows the Hitman is better than that. But right now, he is struggling and looking to break free.

But when he comes up against GT today, Shami will be bowling from one end. He has almost been unplayable with the new ball this season. So when these two have a go at each other, it will surely be worth watching.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Rashid Khan

Both these players are important for their respective teams during the middle overs. Yadav has been in red hot form and Rashid Khan, well, he is Rashid Khan.

Although Khan hasn't been at his best with the ball this season, it will be exciting to see how he plans to contain Yadav during the middle overs.