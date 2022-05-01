IPL 2022: DC's Prithvi Shaw breaches IPL Code of Conduct; gets fined 25 per cent of match fee

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER DC's Prithvi Shaw during IPL match (File Photo)

Delhi Capitals' opener Prithvi Shaw has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees for not adhering to the IPL code of conduct in the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. He has accepted the sanction imposed by Prakash Bhatt, the match referee, and admitted to the offence.

“Prithvi Shaw from Delhi Capitals has been reprimanded and fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Mr. Shaw admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the IPL statement read.

In the thrilling match, Lucknow beat Delhi by six runs as DC failed to chase the target of 196.