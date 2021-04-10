Image Source : TWITTER/BHAVYADHONI IPL 2021: Sam Curran imitates Ravindra Jadeja's 'sword' celebration in front of him | Watch

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Sam Curran imitated Ravindra Jadeja's 'sword' celebration, and the video of the moment is going viral on social media. The English player imitated the celebration when the duo batted together during an intra-squad practice match earlier this week.

CSK will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Delhi Capitals later tonight.

Curran has been a part of the Chennai franchise since the 2020 edition, and emerged as one of the key players for the sides.

Watch as Curran imitates Jadeja's celebration after the latter seemingly hit a towering hit over the midwicket boundary:

Recently, Curran almost pulled off a series-deciding victory for England in the final ODI against India last month, earning him plaudits from fans and experts alike.

Curran remained unbeaten on 95 off 83 deliveries but England fell short by merely seven runs in the game.

With the likes of Curran and Moeen Ali, along with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Jadeja, Chennai Super Kings have a stable middle-order ahead of their first game of IPL 2021.

Their bowling attack will be led by the ever-improving Shardul Thakur, who can also bat, and Deepak Chahar. And then there are Jadeja and Curran as well, who will also play an important role with the ball.