IPL 2021 | Rohit Sharma backs BCCI's decision to postpone tournament, thanks MI fans for 'unrelenting' support

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma backed the BCCI's move to indefinitely suspend the IPL 2021 as the second wave of Covid-19 continues to rampage through India.

The Indian board announced the decision on Tuesday after two more players -- Wriddhiman Saha and Amit Mishra -- tested positive for the novel virus and joined the growing list of positive cases. KKR's Varun Chakravarthy-Sandeep Warrier duo and CSK's bowing and batting coaches, L Balaji and Michael Hussey, also contracted the virus.

The five-time champions shared a video on their social media where Rohit backed the Indian board's decision. "In the light of everything that is happening around the country, I think it's a very good decision." - @rohitsharma45. Paltan, thank you for your unrelenting support throughout the tournament!

"Till we meet again, we hope you keep staying safe and strong," Rohit said in a video message posted on social media by Mumbai Indians.

The Mumbai outfit also informed that the Australian contingent will fly to the Maldives on a special charter flight before returning home. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene will also fly to the Maldives and serve 14-day quarantine before heading back to Sri Lanka.

"Australian players and support staff members will fly to the Maldives on a special charter. MI has made arrangements for their 14 days quarantine stay in the Maldives before flying them back to Australia.

"Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene will also complete his quarantine in the Maldives before returning to Sri Lanka," announced MI in a travel update shared on Twitter.

"Players and support staff from New Zealand, South Africa, and the Caribbean will fly to Auckland, Johannesburg, and Trinidad on their respective charter flights arranged by MI," it added.