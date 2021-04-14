Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 | RCB's Mike Hesson hints at return of star batsman in XI for SRH clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson said that the franchise's star opener Devdutt Padikkal is likely to make a comeback to the side in the upcoming game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The RCB meet SRH on Wednesday night.

Padikkal had missed RCB's opening match of the season against Mumbai Indians after he was advised to rest as he continued his recovery after testing negative for COVID-19.

"Devdutt Padikkal has come back nicely, he would be fully fit so he will be considered for the game against SunRisers, and most likely, he would play," Hesson said in a video posted by RCB.

"Finn Allen has come out of quarantine and looks in great touch, we would have Zampa and Richardson back heading into the next game as well, they will get out the day of the game," Hesson further said.

RCB registered a convincing victory over Mumbai Indians in their opening game of the season, and their coach Simon Katich said that the side deserved to win the game.

"Look, we are very happy with the start we had, I think we deserved to win the game against Mumbai Indians. We did a lot of hard work, I guess the only thing is we would have wanted to finish the game off against Mumbai two or three wickets down, it was a great partnership between Virat and Maxwell," said Katich.

"When we look back at the game, we have got few little areas to improve upon and that is great. We did a lot of things really well, obviously with the ball and with a partnership in the middle,"

"It was an interesting wicket, the first one. It certainly wasn't that easy to bat on. The quality of the bowling was really good, it will all depend on the pace of the wicket. It certainly was on the slower side and difficult to score."