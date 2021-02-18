IPL 2021 Auction: Shakib Al Hasan sold to KKR for INR 3.2 crore; returns to franchise after 4 years

Shakib Al Hasan will play for Kolkata Knight Riders after a gap of four years.

It seems two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders have turned to their old guards to sprung the team back to life after years of a barren title run as Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was bought back by the franchise for INR 3.2 crore at the 2021 IPL auction in Chennai on Thursday.

This will be the 33-year-old former Bangladesh captain's return to the gold- and purple-clad outfit after four years as Shakib was released by KKR in 2018 season — after enjoying two title success — and was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the subsequent auction.

In the 43 matches he played for KKR, the left-handed batsman scored 498 runs, including two half-centuries, while scoring at a strike rate of 130.87. As far as bowling is concerned, he picked 43 wickets at an average of 25.17.