IPL 2020 | 'This team may have run out of juice': Head coach Stephen Fleming reacts to CSK's poor season

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming has indicated that their time might be up in the on-going IPL edition. Despite being one of the most consistent IPL sides, CSK have had a woeful season so far.

The MS Dhoni-led side, for the first time in the IPL history, is on the verge of not qualifying for the playoffs. They're currently sitting at the bottom of the points table with 7 defeats in 10 games as of now.

Amid CSK's forgetful IPL campaign, Fleming's recent comments depict the state of the Yellow Army. The head coach expressed his worries after CSK's 7-wicket drubbing against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. After amassing a modest 125-run total on the board, CSK's failed to curb RR's run-flow at Abu Dhabi.

“It’s fair to say looking at the table now that this team may have run out of juice. If you’re looking at the three-year cycle - we won the first year; lost off the last ball last year, and we always thought that the third year with an ageing squad would be difficult. And Dubai [UAE] has challenged us with a whole new set of requirements,” Stephen Fleming said at the post-match press conference after CSK lost to Rajasthan.

“It’s pretty down (morale in the dressing room) to be honest. We have come close in a couple of games but today we were thoroughly outplayed. We knew it was a crucial game to stay real in the competition,” he added.

“I think there’s an outside chance that we can possibly get through, but when you’re relying on other results and a change of form for your own team, it’s very hard to be upbeat and positive,” Fleming further said.

Eyeing to get back to winning ways and improve their position, Dhoni's troops will next face defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage