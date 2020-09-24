Watch: Steve Smith hits helicopter shot in Rajasthan Royals training session

Image Source : TWITTER/RAJASTHANROYALS Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith hit a brilliant helicopter shot during a training session.

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith is known for his unorthodox style of batting. Widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world, Smith played a key role in RR's victory in their opening game against Chennai Super Kings earlier this week.

The RR captain, who opened the batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, scored 69 off 47 deliveries and built an important partnership with Sanju Samson.

On Wednesday, the Royals, on their official social media profiles, shared a video of Smith attempting a helicopter shot in the training session. Smith is not known for his aggressive style of play but he executed the helicopter shot to absolute perfection.

Watch:

Smith has been leading the Royals since the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League, and the current edition is his first full season as the captain of the franchise.

Earlier against CSK, the Royals posted a mammoth total of 216/7 in 20 overs, with Samson scoring 74 off just 32 deliveries. Along with Smith, it was Jofra Archer who contributed significantly with the bat, as he slammed an unbeaten 27 off just eight deliveries, hitting four sixes in the final over off Lungi Ngidi.

Archer also played a key role with the ball as RR restricted CSK to 200/6 in 20 overs, securing a 16-run victory.

The Royals will next take on the Kings XI Punjab on September 27.

