IPL 2020 | RCB shares a glimpse of Virat Kohli's workout session as skipper turns balcony into gym

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned in gearing up for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. With players restricted to their respective hotel rooms over the quarantine period of six days, Kohli turned his balcony into a gym to keep himself fit.

RCB shared a video of Kohli's workout session on Wednesday and captioned the video saying, "Welcome to Captain Kohli’s balcony gym. Seize the day!"

The quarantine rules are part of the BCCI SOP for IPL 2020 which owing to COVID-19 reasons has been shifted out of India to the United Arab Emirates. The tournament will begin from September 19 onwards.

RCB, who arrived on Friday last week, will be able to enter the tournament's bio-secure bubble from Thursday onwards for training sessions at the ICC's Cricket Academy in Dubai.

Earlier on Wednesday, RCB's Direct of Cricket Operations, Mike Hesson said that the players will have personalised training for IPL 2020.

"Players have spent the last few months in a variety of environments and are in different stages of fitness and training, and hence a singular training approach is not the best route to start getting ready for the season," Hesson said. "Our support staff team will continue working in a way that is flexible and offers personalised support. We have a highly skilled support staff team to nurture the players mentally, physically and emotionally to assist each players preparation so they are ready to play their best cricket."

