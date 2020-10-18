IPL 2020 Points Table: Delhi Capitals end fourth successive week at top

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals ended a fourth-successive week at the top of the IPL 2020 table.

The Delhi Capitals continued on their splendid run in the tournament as they ended a fourth-successive week at the top of the IPL 2020 table. The DC, along with Mumbai Indians, are the two consistent performers in the tournament so far.

With seven wins in nine matches, Delhi Capitals have 14 points. Mumbai Indians have played a game less but will regain their top spot later tonight if they beat Kings XI Punjab. The MI have 10 points from eight games but lead DC on Net Run Rate.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have also solidified their position in the top-4 after beating Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. With the win, they now have 12 points from nine matches and have extended their lead over the fourth-placed KKR by four points.

However, KKR will have a chance to reduce the gap when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad later today. A win for SRH will throw open the top-4 race, as David Warner's side is currently on fifth with six points in eight games.

Chennai Super Kings faced a setback in their game against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, as they conceded a sixth defeat in their ninth match. Three teams - SRH, CSK and RR are tied at six points.

KXIP, meanwhile, remain at the bottom of the table but are boosted with the arrival of Chris Gayle, and will aim to cause a few upsets as the group stage enters its final phase.

Here's the full points table:

Position Team Matches Wins Losses NRR Points 1 Delhi Capitals 9 6 2 +0.921 14 2 Mumbai Indians 8 6 2 +1.353 12 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 6 3 0.096 12 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 4 4 -0.684 8 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 3 5 +0.009 6 6 Chennai Super Kings 9 3 6 -0.386 6 7 Rajasthan Royals 9 3 6 -0.778 6 8 Kings XI Punjab 8 2 6 -0.295 4

