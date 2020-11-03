IPL 2020 | Skipper MS Dhoni, CSK players depart for India after their disappointing season

Image Source : KARN SHARMA/INSTAGRAM Karn Sharma with MS Dhoni and Monu Kumar.

No one could've imagined that the three-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), would finish the thirteenth edition of the league at seventh place. The MS Dhoni-led side, despite registering a hat-trick of wins to finish it off, had their worst IPL season this year.

Labelled as the most consistent franchise in the history of the tournament, CSK managed to win just six games out of 14 this year, finishing their trail on 12 points. The Chennai franchise failed to qualify for playoffs for the first time in their IPL journey.

Following their abysmal IPL 2020 campaign, CSK players departed for India on Monday. CSK leg-spinner Karn Sharma, on Instagram, shared a selfie from the flight featuring skipper MS Dhoni and Monu Kumar.

After a disappointing season, the Chennai side ended their season on a positive note after registering a nine-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday.

To add to their woes, skipper Dhoni also had an underwhelming stint with his bat, managing to score just 200 runs at a dismal average of 25. Questions were also raised over his finishing skills and captaincy amid CSK's torrid run. Regarded as the 'Daddies Army', several fans raised their voice for an overhaul of the franchise.

Even Dhoni had admitted that the side needs to hand it over to the 'next generation'.

"A lot depends on what BCCI decides about the auction. We need to slightly change our core group and looks for the next ten years. At the start of the IPL, we made a team that served us well for ten years. It's time to hand it over to the next generation," Dhoni had said.

