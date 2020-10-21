IPL 2020 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Statistical Preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Both the sides have met on 26 occasions in T20s, with KKR winning 15 matches. In their last five matches, the Knight Riders have won three.

Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to restore the four-point gap over Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals when they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 on Wednesday.

The KKR secured a thrilling Super Over victory on the weekend against Sunrisers Hyderabad and would aim to bank on momentum, while the RCB are eyeing the second spot in the table with another two points in the bag.

As both the sides meet in Abu Dhabi later tonight, let's take a look at the key stats:

Head to Head: Both the sides have met on 26 occasions in T20s, with KKR winning 15 matches. In their last five matches, the Knight Riders have won three - however, RCB won the last two matches played between the two sides.

At venue: This will be their first match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Both have met twice in Sharjah Cricket Stadium, winning one game each. The first match between the two sides was largely one-sided as RCB had beaten KKR by 82 runs.

Crucial stats:

- With Sunil Narine's bowling action cleared, he is likely to play today against RCB. With 16 wickets so far against RCB, Narine has a chance to take the most wickets in the encounter between the two sides. Vinay Kumar currently holds the record with 17 wickets.

- If he plays tonight, Kuldeep Yadav will be making his 50th appearance for KKR. Eoin Morgan, too, will play his 300th T20 match.

- Narine (390 wickets) is only one wicket away from overtaking Lasith Malinga to become the second-highest wicket-taker in T20 history. Dwayne Bravo holds the first spot with 512 wickets.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage