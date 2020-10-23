IPL 2020: KL Rahul, Kagiso Rabada continue to dominate batting, bowling charts

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KL Rahul, Kagiso Rabada

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul and South African pacer Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals continue to dominate the respective batting and bowling charts following the conclusion of 40 matches in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Rahul, who has so far scored 540 runs in 10 matches, holds the Orange Cap. He is followed by Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has collected 465 runs -- including two hundreds -- from 10 matches. Mayank Agarwal comes third in the list with 398 runs in 10 matches.

In the bowlers' list, Rabada has scalped 21 wickets in 10 matches and has the Purple Cap. Mohammad Shami of Kings XI(16 from 10) and Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals (15 from 11) are next in line.

These running caps are presented to the leading run scorer and wicket-taker and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

Meanwhile, SunRisers Hyderabad have moved to the fifth spot in the points table following their win against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday evening. They have eight points from 10 matches. The list is topped by Delhi Capitals who have 14 points in 10 games. Royal Challengers Bangalore (14 from 10) and Mumbai Indians (12 from nine) complete the podium.

