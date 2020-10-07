IPL 2020 | Remembered my father after taking first wicket, says Kartik Tyagi

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Tyagi, who was India's leading pacer in this year's U-19 World Cup, said that he remembered his father after dismissing Quinton De Kock for his first IPL wicket.

Teenager Kartik Tyagi made an impressive debut in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday, as he appeared for the Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians. He dismissed South Africa's Quinton de Kock for his first wicket in the league.

His RR teammate Ben Stokes, who will join the squad after completing his mandatory quarantine period in the UAE, also drew comparisons of his bowling stride with Brett Lee and Ishant Sharma.

Tyagi finished with figures of 1/36 in his debut game.

Tyagi, who was India's leading pacer in this year's U-19 World Cup, said that he remembered is father after dismissing De Kock for his first wicket.

"I used to watch this on TV but I've now made my debut, so it's a very good feeling. It would've been better if we had won," Tyagi said in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals' official Twitter account.

"The first person who came to my mind after taking the wicket was my father who would've been watching the match on the TV."

Talking about the match, Tyagi said that RR bowlers were expensive in the initial and final stages of the match and the team can improve collectively.

MI put 193/4 in 20 overs, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 79, and Rohit Sharma (35) and Hardik Pandya's (30*) contributions. In reply, RR were bowled out on 137 as their top-order failed to step up again.

"I conceded a few in the initial overs, the middle overs were good but then we were expensive in the final overs again. It's the part of the game," said Tyagi.

"We don't lose because of individual mistakes. We can improve collectively," the youngster further said.

