IPL 2020 | Hats off to MS Dhoni for backing his teammates: Brett Lee

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee hailed MS Dhoni's captaincy abilities for backing veteran all-rounder Shane Watson, who returned to form in the last game against KXIP. Watson had a rough start to IPL this season in UAE, having registered scores of 4, 33, 14 and 1 in first four games but Dhoni and the CSK management backed him.

Watson slammed 83 runs off 53 balls, laced by 11 fours and 3 sixes to get back into form against KXIP. He and Faf du Plessis (87*) steered the CSK side to a perfect win, as the side chased down the 179-run target with 14 balls to spare.

Lee heaped praise on Dhoni and said the great thing about the CSK skipper is that he commits to the XI and backs them completely.

“The great thing about MS Dhoni is he believes his players, commits to the XI that are there. He also backs the 13-14 that are there if there’s an injury. It’s the XI he believes in, commits to the team. They played so well and as they say, the lions will sleep pretty well tonight,” Brett Lee said.

“Hats off to MSD for providing Watson with that opportunity and back his teammate. Watto came out and totally dominated it. The way he went down the line and didn’t go across the line the last few games he went across the line. When he is on form, he can do it but Shane Watson, tonight, was on fire,” Lee further added.

After the game against KXIP, Du Plessis also hailed Dhoni and head coach Stephen Flemming to stick with the players a bit longer than other teams.

"Credit to Dhoni and Fleming, it's obviously the CSK way, they stick with players a bit longer than other teams might. They stick with players that they feel will play in the final. Credit to the management. It's not always as easy as it looks," De Plessis said.

