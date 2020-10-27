Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Fans troll Delhi Capitals after dismissal show against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad outclassed Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League encounter on Tuesday. With a massive 88-run win, David Warner's SRH kept their playoffs hope alive. The Orange Army are now 6th on the points table, while DC slipped to the third spot. It was collective performances from the batsmen and bowlers as SRH never lose their hold on the game.

Put to bat first, SRH posted a mammoth total of 219/2 in 20 overs. Openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha shared a 107-run opening partnership, which they got within the first 10 overs.

Warner, who is celebrating his 34th birthday on Tuesday, hit eight fours and two sixes on his way to a 34-ball 66. His onslaught took SRH to 77 for no loss in the first six overs, which is the highest score any team have managed in the powerplay.

Saha, who got his first match since SRH's game against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 26, played second fiddle to Warner for much of their opening partnership. After the latter was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin in the 10th over, Saha took charge and raced to 87 off 45 before falling to Anrich Nortje.

Star spinner Rashid then led a fine bowling display to end with the impressive figures of 4-0-7-3, his best in this season.

The Afghan bowled an astonishing 17 dot balls in his quota of four overs, helping his side bowl out the Capitals for 131 in 19 overs.

Chasing a stiff target, it was a rather ordinary performance by the Capitals batsmen. Shikhar Dhawan (0) and Marcus Stoinis (5), who was elevated to number 3, perished in the first two overs.

Ajinkya Rahane (26) and Shimron Heytmyer (16) quickly started the recovery work, stitching a 40 run stand, the highest for their team. The duo targeted Jason Holder, collecting 22 runs in the sixth over as Delhi reached 54 for two at the end of the Powerplay overs.

Delhi Capitals faced the wrath of fans on Twitter after massive defeat, while SRH players were hailed on the social media platform for their impressive show.

Rabada : I'm leading wicket taker so far.



Warner - Saha :#SRHvsDC pic.twitter.com/lC2dO0EGKq — Shoaib Chowdhary (@CS24___) October 27, 2020

Rashid khan after taking two wickets with 1 run in his first over..#SRHvsDC pic.twitter.com/igpjWSlV6h — 𝓥𝓲𝓷𝓪𝔂 𝓬𝓱𝓪𝓾𝓭𝓱𝓪𝓻𝔂 ™ 🦅 (@jat_boi_) October 27, 2020

Rabada is the best bowler this season. #SRHvsDC @SunRisers

Warner and Saha : pic.twitter.com/ECBQaVxzW0 — Akshay Jay (@akshaycools) October 27, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage