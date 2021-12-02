India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Match Live Updates: Wriddhiman Saha fit to play, confirms Kohli

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Team India head coach Rahul Dravid along with skipper Virat Kohli and opener Shubman Gill during an indoor training session in Mumbai.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Match Live Updates

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday indicated that they may field an extra pacer in the second Test against New Zealand to exploit the likely change in conditions if persistent rainfall continues.

Mumbai is witnessing heavy unseasonal rain which has caused a sharp drop in temperature. The overcast conditions would bring seam and swing bowlers into the equation due to underlying moisture content.

Kohli on tour of Omicron-hit South Africa: Hope to get clearer picture in next couple of days

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said he expects to get more clarity from the BCCI on the upcoming tour of South Africa in the next couple of days and does not want to be left "confused" following the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

It is understood that head coach Rahul Dravid has initiated a conversation within the group and is also keeping the players abreast about what's happening at the administrative level.

Kohli was addressing the media on the eve of the second and final Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from Friday.

"You want to seek clarity as soon as possible, so we have spoken to all the senior members of the squad. Obviously Rahul bhai (Dravid) has initiated a conversation within the group, which is very important to know," Kohli said when asked about his and the team's view on the tour.

"At the end of the day, we understand, I mean our focus from the Test match will not shift regardless, but also know that you would want to have clarity and you want to be in a situation where you know exactly what's going on."