IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Mumbai Weather Updates: No rain expected on Day 1 at Wankhede

After the Kanpur Test between India and New Zealand concluded in a draw, anticipations are all high for the second and the final Test to be played between the two sides at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The red-ball game between the two sides will begin on Friday, December 3 ahead of which we look at the weather conditions of the venue. If the opening day of the play seems to bring some happy news of no rain, the subsequent days are unwelcoming which are expected to be marred by rain amid the play.

As per worldweatheronline.com, the weather tomorrow at Wankhede is expected to be partly cloudy. The visibility is going to be around 10 km i.e. 6 miles and an atmospheric pressure of 1012 mb . The daytime temperature is going to reach 28 °c and the temperature is going to dip to 24 °c at night. It will stay dry with no precipitation and cloud covering 38% of the sky, the humidity will be around 72%.

Patchy rain and play sessions interrupted by rain are expected on Day 2 and Day 3 of the Test match. The last days will offer complete sessions of play with no precipitation.

India's Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav

India Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav