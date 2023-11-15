IND vs NZ Semi Final Live score: India look to go past bogey New Zealand with final berth up for grabs

Wednesday, November 15, 2023
     
Get India Vs New Zealand Live Score Updates of 1st Semi-Final in World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The two giants face each other in the rematch of the 2019 World Cup semifinal. Rohit's men will look to get one past their bogey New Zealand in the tournament.

Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2023 12:36 IST
IND vs NZ World Cup
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal.

IND vs NZ Semi Final Live score: Rohit Sharma's unbeaten India look to get one better on their bogey New Zealand in the World Cup 2023 semifinal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Men in Blue do not boast a strong record against the Kiwis in ICC knockouts as they have gone down in all the previous three times. They are currently the only undefeated team in the tournament, having won all nine of their league games. The Kiwis made it to the semis after a late resurge. They went down in four games before beating Sri Lanka in their last group game.

  • Nov 15, 2023 12:36 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Will toss be crucial yet again?

    Wankhede has been extremely friendly to the pacer under lights with new ball this World Cup.

    Pacers have picked 17 wickets in the second innings of day-night encounters in this World Cup so far at the venue!!

  • Nov 15, 2023 12:31 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    How's the weather in Mumbai today?

    Extremely hot and humid with temperatures in mid-30s and there is NO RAIN in the forecast!!

  • Nov 15, 2023 12:20 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Tim Southee threat for India!!

    While all eyes are on Trent Boult, Tim Southee provides the biggest threat to India.

    He has dismissed Rohit Sharma 11 times and Virat Kohli 10 times in international cricket.

    Beware India!!!

  • Nov 15, 2023 12:05 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and Welcome to the much-awaited first semifinal between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. India have lost three knockout matches in ICC events to New Zealand. Will they break the hoodoo this time? Or will the Kiwis manage to make it to their third consecutive World Cup final? I, Aditya Kukalyekar, will take you through all the hustle and bustle of the semifinal!! 

