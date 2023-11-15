IND vs NZ Semi Final Live score: India look to go past bogey New Zealand with final berth up for grabs

IND vs NZ Semi Final Live score: India look to go past bogey New Zealand with final berth up for grabsIND vs NZ Semi Final Live score: Rohit Sharma's unbeaten India look to get one better on their bogey New Zealand in the World Cup 2023 semifinal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Men in Blue do not boast a strong record against the Kiwis in ICC knockouts as they have gone down in all the previous three times. They are currently the only undefeated team in the tournament, having won all nine of their league games. The Kiwis made it to the semis after a late resurge. They went down in four games before beating Sri Lanka in their last group game.